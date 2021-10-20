XYO (XYO) Price Reaches $0.0333 on Major Exchanges

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0333 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $427.26 million and approximately $18.28 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00040803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.33 or 0.00193198 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.21 or 0.00094315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001569 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.