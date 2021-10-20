YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

YouGov plc (LON:YOU) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from YouGov’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:YOU opened at GBX 1,328 ($17.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,303.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 183.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. YouGov has a twelve month low of GBX 862 ($11.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,495 ($19.53).

A number of analysts have recently commented on YOU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital lowered YouGov to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

