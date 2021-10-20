Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $918.75

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGN)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 918.75 ($12.00) and traded as low as GBX 820.96 ($10.73). Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. shares last traded at GBX 820.96 ($10.73), with a volume of 13,787 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £487.05 million and a P/E ratio of -12.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 916.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 893.39.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile (LON:YNGN)

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Managed Houses and Ram Pub Company. It sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services; and owns, leases, and sub leases its owned or leased pubs to third parties.

