Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $645.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will post sales of $645.32 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $634.90 million to $655.74 million. Cimpress posted sales of $586.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year sales of $2.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $641.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of CMPR stock opened at $89.62 on Wednesday. Cimpress has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spruce House Partnership LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $236,197,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,530,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,818 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cimpress by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,102,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,526,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 801,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 50,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cimpress by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 361,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,161,000 after acquiring an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cimpress

Cimpress Plc invests in and builds entrepreneurial and mass-customization businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. The Vistaprint segment includes the operations of global vistaprint websites and webs-branded business, which is managed with the vistaprint-branded digital business.

