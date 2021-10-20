Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $476.95 Million

Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) will report sales of $476.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $473.00 million and the highest is $480.90 million. Healthpeak Properties reported sales of $597.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.62. 65,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,254. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 82.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 318,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

