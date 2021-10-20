Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.16 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post sales of $78.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $69.87 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical reported sales of $81.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $348.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.63 million to $375.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $393.34 million, with estimates ranging from $301.58 million to $438.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RARE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

RARE stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,117. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.78 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 187,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,898,000 after buying an additional 29,799 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 229,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,859,000 after buying an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

