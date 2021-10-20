Zacks: Analysts Expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) to report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.26. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies (de).

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EPAY shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock traded up $2.87 on Friday, reaching $42.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.42 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.58.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $84,914.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $56,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,458,629. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPAY. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.9% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,465 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 63.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 119.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (de) (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.