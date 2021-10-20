Zacks: Analysts Expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.34. Hercules Capital reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.75 million.

Shares of NYSE HTGC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.42. The stock had a trading volume of 338,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 110.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 102,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 53,897 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 1.2% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Hercules Capital by 4.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 166,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

