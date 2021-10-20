Zacks: Analysts Expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Earnings of $1.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will post earnings of $1.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.18. HomeStreet posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other news, CFO John Michel purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith purchased 10,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.0% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in HomeStreet by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in HomeStreet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HMST opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

