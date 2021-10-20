Zacks: Analysts Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.21 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

NYSE JELD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 377,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,841. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock worth $427,605,046. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sasco Capital Inc. CT raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 19,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

