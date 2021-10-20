Zacks: Analysts Expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) will post sales of $1.36 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full year sales of $5.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.09 billion to $5.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,673,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,455,248,000 after buying an additional 865,667 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,389,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $606,437,000 after acquiring an additional 565,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $468,155,000 after buying an additional 117,844 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after buying an additional 551,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,536,000 after purchasing an additional 70,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $308.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $290.15 and its 200-day moving average is $269.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $185.20 and a 52 week high of $311.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

