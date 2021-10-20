Zacks: Analysts Expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%. The company had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 473.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMMT stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. Summit Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 0.65.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

