Zacks: Analysts Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.87 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will announce sales of $30.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $31.44 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $29.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $135.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.26 billion to $136.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $136.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.27 billion to $139.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Kroger from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $778,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,479 shares of company stock worth $2,966,226. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in The Kroger by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 51,060,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005,835 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 13,815.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,725,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,141 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,142,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.08. 29,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,996,416. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

