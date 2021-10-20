Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will post $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.45. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ ACGL opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average is $39.69.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $132,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 54,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $514,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

