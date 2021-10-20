Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $291.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) to announce $291.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enviva Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $288.20 million to $294.01 million. Enviva Partners reported sales of $225.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enviva Partners will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Enviva Partners.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $285.04 million for the quarter. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 0.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

NYSE EVA traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,458. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -70.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.01. Enviva Partners has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $67.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.815 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 776.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enviva Partners by 53.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 88.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Enviva Partners by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

