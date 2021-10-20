Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.
Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08).
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71.
Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile
Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
