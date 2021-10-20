Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($2.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rubius Therapeutics.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08).

Several research firms have weighed in on RUBY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.12 and a quick ratio of 12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.81. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.