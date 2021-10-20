Zacks: Brokerages Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). DiaMedica Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DMAC shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaMedica Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.64.

In related news, VP Harry W. Alcorn, Jr. purchased 20,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $62,794.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Pilnik purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 55,322 shares of company stock worth $184,545. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 49,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,883. The company has a market cap of $77.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.50. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.81.

DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

