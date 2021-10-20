Zacks: Brokerages Expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) to post $3.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Group 1 Automotive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.57 billion. Group 1 Automotive reported sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will report full year sales of $13.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.41 billion to $13.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $16.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $17.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Group 1 Automotive.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $3.18. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.40.

Shares of GPI traded up $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.35. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,048. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $102.68 and a 12 month high of $206.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

