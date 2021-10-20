Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $925.03 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) will post sales of $925.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mettler-Toledo International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $919.10 million to $930.00 million. Mettler-Toledo International posted sales of $807.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will report full year sales of $3.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mettler-Toledo International.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $6.89 on Wednesday, hitting $1,437.34. 79,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,104. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,502.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,397.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.10, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total transaction of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

