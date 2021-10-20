Zacks: Brokerages Expect Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.83 Million

Analysts forecast that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post sales of $26.83 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.76 million. Primis Financial reported sales of $29.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year sales of $108.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $107.62 million to $108.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $106.04 million, with estimates ranging from $101.38 million to $110.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.66 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of Primis Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,767. Primis Financial has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $369.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 424,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

