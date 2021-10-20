Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.30 Billion

Brokerages predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will post $3.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.18 billion and the highest is $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $13.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.25.

XEL stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.51. 127,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,010. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $57.23 and a 52-week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

In other Xcel Energy news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

