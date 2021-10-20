Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Sell

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $10.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a market capitalization of $253.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.65. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.37.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 190.22% and a negative return on equity of 60.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,010,637 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci bought 1,542,553 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. 57.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

