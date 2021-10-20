Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Hold

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal for the third quarter have been going down of late. The company remains focused on reducing costs. It is implementing a $1-billion fixed cost reduction program that is expected to lend support to its bottom line in 2021. Footprint optimization should also aid in improving cost optimization. ArcelorMittal’s efforts to reduce debt is also encouraging. It also has a strong liquidity position and remains committed to return value to shareholders. Further, the company is expanding its steel-making capacity. It is also focused on shifting to high-added value products, including automotive steel line. However, it faces challenges in the automotive market due to the chip shortage. The steel industry is also affected by global production overcapacity. Higher capital spending is another concern.”

MT has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.39 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $36.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.67 billion. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

