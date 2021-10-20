Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $35.14 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $81.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 56.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

