Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SSAAY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.