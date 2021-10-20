Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WING. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $168.00 price objective (up previously from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.61.

WING stock opened at $170.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 179.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.94 and its 200-day moving average is $157.72. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $112.47 and a 1 year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

In other Wingstop news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total transaction of $406,029.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

