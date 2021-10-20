Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) to Hold

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hugo Boss AG manufactures and sells men’s and women’s apparel. Its product includes modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, sportswear, leather accessories, licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, home textiles and writing instruments. The company’s brand name includes BOSS and HUGO. Hugo Boss is headquartered in Metzingen, Germany. “

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOSSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.30.

BOSSY stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.68.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a negative return on equity of 26.39% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $757.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

HUGO BOSS AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of clothing and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Asia/Pacific, and Licenses. The firm offers children’s fashion, modern apparel, elegant eveningwear, home textiles, writing instruments, sportswear, shoes, leather accessories, fragrances, watches, and eyewear through the following brands BOSS, BOSS Orange, BOSS Green and HUGO.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hugo Boss (BOSSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.