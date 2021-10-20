Zacks Investment Research Lowers La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) to Hold

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $33.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.78. La-Z-Boy has a 52 week low of $31.92 and a 52 week high of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.08.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 20.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,865 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,454 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 61.9% during the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

