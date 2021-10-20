Zacks Investment Research Lowers OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) to Hold

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMNIQ Corp. is a provider of computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, as well as access control applications. OMNIQ Corp. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.42. OMNIQ has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $16.00.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 million. Equities research analysts predict that OMNIQ will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMNIQ (OMQS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.