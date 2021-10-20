Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

RYAM stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.60). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $341.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $323,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 7.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,096,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,572 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at about $2,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

