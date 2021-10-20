Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to Hold

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander, S.A. is a retail and commercial bank. The Banks segments include Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America and the United States. The Continental Europe segment covers all businesses in the Continental Europe. The United Kingdom segment includes the businesses developed by various units and branches in the country. The Latin America segment embraces all its financial activities conducted through its banks and subsidiaries in the region. The United States segment includes the Intermediate Holding Company (IHC) and its subsidiaries Santander Bank, Banco Santander Puerto Rico, Santander Consumer USA, Banco Santander International, Santander Investment Securities, and the Santander branch in New York. The Company’s commercial model satisfies the needs of all types of customers: individuals with various income levels. “

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $9.27.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 14.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,052,000 after buying an additional 1,188,453 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 260.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,307,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the first quarter worth about $5,716,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 307,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $1,375,000. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

