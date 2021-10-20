Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Trading 5.5% Higher

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.73 and last traded at $79.71. 3,074 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 287,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.54.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.44 and a 200 day moving average of $57.08.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). Research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 483,419 shares in the company, valued at $24,664,037.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 8,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $429,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 994,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,786,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

