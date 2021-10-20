ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $189,948.07 and $39.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.27 or 0.00189956 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00092959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

