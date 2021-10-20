ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 6.5% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)’s stock price traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.76 and last traded at $46.76. 47,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,729,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $42.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

