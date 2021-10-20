ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Trading 286.5% Higher Over Last Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 31.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 286.5% higher against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market cap of $180.70 million and $33,155.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00064541 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00069221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.87 or 0.00101366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,859.13 or 0.99840518 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.28 or 0.06029436 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002509 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

