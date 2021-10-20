Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,542,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 663,137 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,907,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 320,158 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 10.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,062,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,612,000 after acquiring an additional 912,551 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,312,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,817,000 after acquiring an additional 726,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,214,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,769,000 after acquiring an additional 536,405 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,815 shares of company stock valued at $10,850,755. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.67. 11,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,764,046. The firm has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $210.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus increased their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

