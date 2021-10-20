Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $433.23

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 433.23 ($5.66) and traded as low as GBX 361 ($4.72). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 364 ($4.76), with a volume of 38,095 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £176.98 million and a PE ratio of 21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 433.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Zotefoams’s payout ratio is presently 0.38%.

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

