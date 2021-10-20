Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Insider Robert Schlossman Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Schlossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00.

ZS stock opened at $298.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.92 and a 200-day moving average of $225.65. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $303.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Zscaler by 73.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $8,694,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $255.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $266.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.86.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

