Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Receives $21.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZYXI shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

ZYXI stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 5.83. Zynex has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.93 million, a P/E ratio of 84.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Equities analysts expect that Zynex will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 5,705.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Zynex by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Zynex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 31.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

