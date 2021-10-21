-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04).

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.48. 2,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,457,053. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 1,782.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 106,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 173.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 700,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 444,351 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 93,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

