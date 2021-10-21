$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.20. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,700%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $860.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPCH. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408,728 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 5,406.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,369,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,940 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,378,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,672 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $25.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59 and a beta of 1.16. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

