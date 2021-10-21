$0.37 EPS Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Targa Resources reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 131.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.52 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.66. 3,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

