$0.38 EPS Expected for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.33. InterDigital reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $3.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $87.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.33 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IDCC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $68.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.62, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.10. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $85.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDCC. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in InterDigital by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in InterDigital by 406.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in InterDigital by 728.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

