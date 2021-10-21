$0.42 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.
Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.
Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Limestone Bancorp Company Profile
Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.
Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limestone Bancorp (LMST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Limestone Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limestone Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.