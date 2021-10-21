$0.42 EPS Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Limestone Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

Several brokerages have commented on LMST. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Limestone Bancorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp stock opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.69. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

