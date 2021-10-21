$0.42 EPS Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the lowest is $0.38. MEDNAX reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MD shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on MEDNAX in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MD traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,605. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. MEDNAX has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18.

In related news, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Md Medel sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $36,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock worth $3,655,028. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in MEDNAX by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000.

MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

