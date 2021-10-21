-$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) will post ($0.55) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.61). Replimune Group posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.85) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09).

Several research firms have commented on REPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 25,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $905,322.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,359 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,857.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 808,509 shares in the company, valued at $24,198,674.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,508 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,976 in the last three months. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

REPL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.94. 131,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,708. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 30.87 and a current ratio of 30.87. Replimune Group has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $54.85. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 2.48.

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

