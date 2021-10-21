$0.83 EPS Expected for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.87. Lindsay reported earnings per share of $1.35 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year earnings of $4.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE LNN opened at $159.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.45. Lindsay has a one year low of $103.17 and a one year high of $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Lindsay by 9.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Lindsay by 586.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

