0Chain Price Down 9.2% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. 0Chain has a total market cap of $17.51 million and $84,008.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 0Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.36 or 0.00000577 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0Chain Profile

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

