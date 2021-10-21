$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.63 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SFM. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.10. 21,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,302. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

