$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. CMS Energy reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.67 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.76. 11,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,069. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

